29-year-old man killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

- A shooting suspect is still on the run after killing a 29-year-old man on Detroit's west side.

"It is disturbing. I mean that's what? 20-30 feet away from my house. That's too close," said Michael Wilson, a concerned neighbor.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, Wilson heard gunfire outside his house on Biltmore Street.

Three random shots, he says.

Wilson joined other neighbors who went outside in the wee hours of the morning looking for answers.

"When we came out, we saw a lot of police and saw the body," Wilson said.

Police say the victim was shot in his face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's a 29 year old black man.

Investigators say he was shot by his sister's boyfriend.

Neighbors tell Fox 2 the boyfriend's father has a house on Biltmore.

"I see him and speak to him but as far as dealing with him, no," Wilson said.

Police are still investigating but a neighbor who did not want to be identified says the victim was at his sister’s house, who also lives on Biltmore and was trying to protect his sister from her boyfriend -- the alleged shooter.

Police are still searching for the shooter and say he could be armed with a 40 caliber handgun. They also say he got away in a blue Ford Taurus Neighbors.