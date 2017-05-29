Police recover $100,000 in stolen construction equipment, looking for owners

- A suspected thief who has been targeting victims for several months all over Macomb and Oakland counties has been busted.

Police say he filled a storage unit with more than $100,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment.

It's a case that began in Grosse Pointe Shores but quickly spread to St. Clair Shores to a garage at Wood and Paloma.

"The whole thing started from larcenies from autos of contractor tools, that then turned into a much bigger case, which is how we ended up confiscating all the stolen property," said Det. Lt. Scott Rohr of the Grosse Pointe Shores Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Martin Fegley's garage was filled with stolen construction equipment -- overflow confiscated from a storage unit in Warren.

Fegley was arrested and charged last week with four felony counts of grand larceny.

Detectives say the stolen equipment could be worth up to $150,000.

"It appears he may have had a drug problem and he was probably supplementing his income with the sales," Rohr said.

With a confession from Fegley on record ... Police now have a monumental task to tackle.

"We have to try and identify the victims for all these different pieces of equipment," Rohr said.

Investigators say Fegley started stealing in January.

If you think any of these stolen items could be yours, please call Grosse Pointe Shores Police.