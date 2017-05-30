12-year-old pulled from St. Clair River after jumping in with friends

- A 12-year old boy is in the hospital after nearly drowning in the St. Clair River. He was pulled from the river after spending nearly 30 minutes underwater on Memorial Day.

Police say the boy and his friends were playing on a pier and jumped in the water to swim. One of them didn't resurface.

A dive team from the Saint Clair Sheriff's Office found him in 14 feet of water. The water temperature was only 54 degrees.

He was rushed to Lake Huron Medical Center, then transferred to Children's Hospital. At last check we were told the boy is in critical condition.

First responders say conditions in the river can be dangerous for swimmers.

"The river is deceiving. The current is strong; water temperatures are always colder than expected. We would encourage most, if not all, people not to recreate in the river off the boardwalk or off the structures," says Capt. Corey Nicholson with the Port Huron Fire Deptartment.

The child's name has not yet been released.

Port Huron is about 60 miles northeast of Detroit, near the Blue Water Bridge to Canada.