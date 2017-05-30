Woman shares photos after Detroit officers buy her family ice cream

Photo: Jessika Reno on Facebook

A FOX 2 Detroit Facebook fan posted some pictures on our page that just warmed our hearts.

Jessika Reno says she was with her family on Memorial Day on Seven Mile when they came across some Detroit Police Officers.

The officers told the family they couldn't believe all the kids were brothers and sisters, and then bought everyone ice cream.

Jessika writes that the officers also told the kids to be good, and to stay close as a family.

Jessika is grateful for the gesture and wrote #policematter too when sharing the photos.