- Authorities are responding to a bomb threat made at a strip mall in Woodhaven.

Police are on scene in the area of West and Allen roads. They're asking drivers and neighbors to avoid the area while they investigate.

We're told a suspicious call was made to Daybreak Salon and Spa. Businesses in the same strip mall have been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.