Bomb threats called in to Detroit preschools, children evacuated

- The Detroit Police Department said that two preschools were evacuated Tuesday morning after receiving similar bomb threats via phone call.

Mt. Zion Head Start on Detroit's east side received the threat just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Detroit Police, the school was evacuated and the bomb squad is on the scene to investigate.

Mt. Zion Head Start is located near Gratiot and McNichols on the city's east side.

Almost simultaneously, a second church head start program was evacuated due to a bomb threat. Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, just four blocks away on Seymour Street, received a similar threat to its head start program.

SKYFOX is live on the scene. WATCH FOX 2 News Now below for live video of the investigation:

Mt. Calvary United Children and Family Head Start Program has been evacuated as police investigate.

Police have not determined if the same caller made the threats to the preschools but say that the threats are similar.

Parents are asked to pick up their children from both head start locations at this time.

An unrelated bomb threat came into Woodhaven earlier in the day where a a threat was left on a message service for a salon and spa. Police gave the all-clear just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, saying no suspicious activity was found.

