Lawn care tips to keep your grass healthy all summer

- The unofficial start of summer means it's time to kick your lawn and gardening work into full gear.

We have a few ways for you to keep your grass green all summer long.

It's a great time to spread fertilizer and give your lawn the nutrients it needs.

Experts say using grub control can also help during this time of year.

It's also helpful to aerate your lawn either in the spring or the fall.

"We're on our second round of fertilizer and we're just trying to fertilize, get the grass nice and green and we're also paying attention for dandelions. It's kind of the end of dandelion season right now, so we're focused on dandelions and clover and other types of weeds," said Derek Callendar of Summer Green.

When it comes to watering your lawn, experts say it's best to turn on sprinklers for about 20 minutes.