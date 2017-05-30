Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announces part-time legislature ballot proposal

- Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announced Tuesday in a special event that he proposes the Michigan Legislature becomes part-time.

After teasing his announcement for the past few weeks on social media, Calley revealed his proposal while on Mackinac Island for Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference.

The the “Clean Michigan Government” ballot initiative proposes switching to a part-time legislature, slashing legislators' pay and cutting their pensions and benefits in an effort to "clean up Lansing."

While lawmakers currently convene off and on throughout the year, the ballot proposal would limit the legislature to 90 session days, unless the governor calls for a special session.

CLICK HERE to read more about the ballot proposal and see the full text.

The group will need about 315,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November 2018 ballot.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Michigan is one of 10 states with full-time legislatures.

Lawmakers currently make $71,685 per year, with higher salaries for those in leadership positions.

Some argue part-time legislatures encourage lawmakers to get more accomplished in a shorter amount of time, and cost the state less taxpayer dollars.

Others argue lawmakers will need other jobs -- potentially distracting them from their legislative duties.

Sixteen states have part-time legislatures, the NCSL reports, and 24 states have a hybrid system, with a middle-sized staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.