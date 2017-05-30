Toddler, man pulled from pool at Novi apartment complex

- A toddler and adult were pulled from a pool in Novi Tuesday afternoon.

A 3-year-old and a 28-year-old man were pulled out in the pool located in the Glens of Northville apartment complex north of Eight Mile Road.



Both are hospitalized it is unclear what their conditions are, but both were unresponsive at the time they were discovered.



Novi police is responding to the case and have not released further information on the two yet.



