Feds nab eighth person in Macomb County corruption probe

- An engineer just became the eighth person charged with participating in Macomb County’s corrupt pay-to-play culture.

Paulin Modi, 48, of Troy was charged with conspiracy to bribe a public official. Modi allegedly paid a $1,000 bribe to a Washington Township official in May 2014. The U.S. Attorney’s office says he helped another contractor pay a $2,000 bribe later that year.

Modi was charged in an information, a charging document that is usually used when a defendant is going to plead guilty.

The feds did not say who Modi bribed, but they indicated it was not Washington Township Supervisor Daniel O’Leary, who the U.S. Attorney’s office credited with providing “extraordinary assistance” and bringing “the criminal conduct to the attention of federal law enforcement.” They said O’Leary “has been a valuable asset to the investigation since its inception.”

