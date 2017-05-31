12-year-old pulled from St. Clair River on Memorial Day dies

- A 12-year old boy who was pulled from the St. Clair River on Memorial Day has died.

He was pulled from the river after spending nearly 30 minutes underwater. We're told the boy and his friends were playing on a pier and jumped in the water to swim. The other boys were able to make it back to shore.

A dive team from the Saint Clair Sheriff's Office found him in 14 feet of water. The water temperature was only 54 degrees.

He was rushed to Lake Huron Medical Center, then transferred to Children's Hospital. The boy had been in critical condition.

First responders say conditions in the river can be dangerous for swimmers.

"The river is deceiving. The current is strong; water temperatures are always colder than expected. We would encourage most, if not all, people not to recreate in the river off the boardwalk or off the structures," says Capt. Corey Nicholson with the Port Huron Fire Deptartment.

The child's name has not yet been released.

Port Huron is about 60 miles northeast of Detroit, near the Blue Water Bridge to Canada.