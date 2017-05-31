2 found dead in apartment on Detroit's southwest side
DETROIT (WJBK) - Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in a Detroit apartment Wednesday morning.
The bodies were found on the second floor of a complex in the 700 block of Beard Street, which is near Ford Street and Livernois Avenue.
The victims are a man in his 60s and a woman in her late 20s or early 30s. We're told the man was shot multiple times.
Witnesses say they saw a man leaving the building with a duffel bag shortly after the shots were fired around 5:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.