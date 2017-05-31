Man driving stolen car found in Meijer parking lot, stabs himself multiple times

- A man wanted for stealing a car was found sitting in a Meijer parking lot but ignored police commands and stabbed himself over and over again.

The 62-year-old man was wanted for stealing the car in Berkley and officers on patrol finally tracked him down early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Meijer on Coolidge.

When he was confronted by police, he refused to comply with their commands. He then pulled out a knife and stabbed himself multiple times.

"About nine times, he stabbed himself. He's doing it with quite a degree of force. When the officers pulled him out, they secured it him but couldn't stop the bleeding so they applied a tourniquet, the Royal Oak Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to get him up to Beaumont quickly," Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O'Donohue said.

Officers eventually had to break a window of the car to get to the man and knock the knife out of his hands. In video of the incident, officers can be heard yelling at the man to drop the knife.

"Drop the knife now," an officer commands. "Get out of the car now. Lay down on the ground and get out of the car now."

O'Donohue said that officers were doing what they can to help the man.

"At one point, the officers were telling him we're trying to help you, and he tells them I don't want your help."

After finally getting to the man, officers put a tourniquet on to stop the bleeding.

"Initially the officers thought the subject was just pounding on his steering wheel with his fist. When they realized he was stabbing himself they immediately closed in and disarmed him. Despite the risks to themselves, they knew they had to act quickly or the subject would likely kill himself," O'Donohue said.

Police said the man is on parole but are not releasing his name until he is arraigned. He has a long criminal record that includes fleeing and eluding, and home invasion.

The man remains in police custody at the hospital while he's being treated.

Police say they found several items in the car that had been stolen from other vehicles in the area.

