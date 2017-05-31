Mackinac Policy Conference: Who's running for governor?

- Politicians and business leaders are on Mackinac Island this week for the annual policy conference and with an election on the way, everybody is buzzing about who is ready to run for governor.

Many at the conference, hosted at the Grand Hotel, are running for governor or thinking about running for governor. Who will be Michigan's next governor was the topic of discussion.

Some people at the policy conference are rumored to be running for governor.

"When I make a final decision, you will be the first to know," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

"There is plenty of time to get to future elections," said Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

And others have no doubt.

"I love this state," said Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic candidate.

And others, who knows?

"I'm not sure at this point in time," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. "The question is, who is it that's going to run and do I have an interest in doing it myself or is there somebody I could partner with, moving forward?"

Some have been running for a while but their name might not be that well known.

"My name is Abdul," said former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, another Democratic candidate for governor. "We do have a Paula Abdul, Kareem Abdul Jabbar so that one is not new. But I will tell you the thing about the name Abdul, is that once you've heard it, you don't forget it."

And others may have interesting influences.

"When you look at my background, it looks more like (former Republican Governor) John Engler than anyone else we have seen," Whitmer said.

FOX 2: "You think it will help you with Democratic voters?"

"I'm not saying I am John Engler," Whitmer said. "I fought most of his agenda when I was in the legislature."

And others are just thinking about a run.

"On Tuesdays, I do Pilates with my wife," said Schuette.

FOX 2: "Really?"

"Yeah," Schuette said.

FOX 2: "Can you give us a demonstration?"

"You know, no one is like you," said Schuette.

FOX 2 only talked to the candidates that are thinking about running and also on the island but there may be more candidates coming up who want to be Michigan's next governor.

