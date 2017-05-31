Young mom shot 5 times needs help for recovery

- A woman is shot several times while picking up her son from his babysitter on Detroit's west side.

Brittany Bradley is expected to survive but she has a long road to recovery ahead. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical supplies and to make the home she'll live in handicap accessible.

The 27-year-old mother was shot five times in the 6600 block of Eagle Street as she picked her 9-year-old son from the babysitter in April.

She's had 20 surgeries since then and there are more to come. She is now on dialysis and has lost a kidney, an ovary and her right leg.

"Due to her losing her right leg she has to stay at her mother's house," said Flemesha Armstrong, Bradley's cousin said. "However her mother's home is not handicap accessible as far as the hallways to make sure Brittany can be in her wheelchair to get to and from where she needs to go.

"Her mom will need to move because she needs to move to a bigger home and she'll need a new van able to bring Brittany back and forth to her doctor's appointments."

The suspect, 19-year-old Jovan McDade has been charged with assault with intent to murder. Police say there appears to be no connection between McDade and Bradley.

If you want to help Bradley on her road to recovery you can find the link to her GoFundMe page HERE.

