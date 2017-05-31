Vegan restaurant to offer meat-free Coney dogs

- Some might say it's a crime against the unofficial rules of Coney Island dogs.

A local entrepreneur plans on opening a vegan restaurant -- that serves meat-free Coney dogs.

The restaurant will be called "Chili Mustard Onions" -- and that's pretty much what the Coney dog will look like.



It will sit on top of a gluten-free "smart dog."

The owner, Pete Lacombe, announced the vegan Coney dog on the restaurant's Facebook page -- and he says he's received a lot of hateful feedback from angry carnivores.

But he promises his recipe is good enough to please people who are used to eating meat.



The restaurant opens in September in Detroit.