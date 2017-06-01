General Motors to cut shift at Warren Transmission Plant

- A number of General Motors employees in Warren are in jeopardy of being laid off. The company says Warren Transmission will now operate on just one shift.

Workers found out one of the shifts would be eliminated on Wednesday. There's currently two shifts at the plant, which is on Mound Road at 9 Mile Road.

It's not clear yet how many jobs will be affected by this cut, but about 600 hourly workers are at the plant.

The cut has to do with cutbacks and car production due to a recent dip in car sales. It seems consumers are buying bigger cars, like SUVs.

In a statement, GM says this will maintain more stable production and provide the smallest impact on plant employment going forward.

This happens to be the fifth time GM has gotten rid of a shift at a plant in the United States since November. We're told the shift reduction at the Warren plant will begin at the end of the month.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.