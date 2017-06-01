Fatal hit and run ends with 1 arrest, 1 suspect at large in Roseville

- Larceny suspects running a red light led to a fatal hit and run in Roseville Thursday afternoon.

The suspects in a Jeep SUV, were wanted in connection to a larceny earlier in the day, were followed by police then ran a red light at Kelly and Masonic striking the victim's Chevy HHR at 12:40 p.m.

A passenger inside the other driver's vehicle, a 51-year-old Warren man was killed. The other two people inside a 71-year-old woman and 73-year-old man from Warren are in critical condition.

One suspect, a 45-year-old Warren man in the vehicle was caught after a foot chase with police. The second suspect is still at large. He is described as a white male in his 30s wearing a light colored shirt. He is about 6 feet tall.

Police had started to monitor the suspects at Masonic and Groesbeck.



Anyone with information that may be able to assist is asked to call the Roseville PD at (586) 447-4484.



