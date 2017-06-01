State leaders weigh in on civility in politics at Mackinac conference

- The state's movers and shakers are having a good time at the Grand Hotel brainstorming ways to move Michigan forward.

There are two different ideas of whether civility exists in politics - which is the reason the Detroit Regional Chamber decided to make civility one of the major talking points of this year's policy conference.

"Yes it does exist, you don't see it often," said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

"Of course there's no civility in politics - total war, it's a blood sport," said Steve Hood, political strategist.

"The differences are highlighted, most of what gets done in government is done in a bipartisan way," said Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner.

The consensus seems to be that when Democrats and Republicans in the State get together, the discussions can be civil. However, mention national politics- that's a different story.

"The civility level is zero and going down," said Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman. "We just have not observed the standard principals of general ethics and behavior, that's what it is all about."

And Mayor Duggan was specifically mentioned with two recent examples of civility.

"His great relationship with the city council is something we've never seen with a mayor and a council," said David Fink, attorney and former congressional candidate. "And two, he complimented and talked about the relationship he had with Gov. Snyder."