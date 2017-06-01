FBI raids house in Dearborn due to national security issue

- The FBI is raiding a home on the east side of Dearborn Thursday night.

The raid has national security implications, according to a spokesperson with the FBI, who said that investigators are at a residence on Jonathon Street.

The spokesperson said there is no immediate threat to those who live in the area. Investigators expect to be in the area for the next few hours.



No other details are available at this time what led to the raid.

