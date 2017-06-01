1 dead, 2 injured in Roseville hit and run

- Two men cause a deadly crash in Roseville as they speed away from the scene of a crime and one suspect is still at large

Police say it started after the suspects stole some items from a Department of Public Works trailer at a Fraser park. It ended with a 51-year-old Warren man killed and a couple in their 70s injured.

"I heard a screech of tires," said resident Michelle Meeks, who called 911. "This is a bad intersection anyway and I just kind of waited hoping to not hear a crunch of metal - and it was really bad."

And when she looked outside it was much worse than Michelle Meeks imagined.

It was just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and police say two men who had recently stolen items a city trailer took off at a high rate of speed and went through the red light at the intersection of Kelly and Masonic in Roseville.

The two men in the Jeep struck a Chevy HHR with three people inside.

"The way he was hit, he came up Masonic and the people were turning," Meeks said. "He just hit (them) and knocked them all the way up on the grass, and windows were all blown out."

Inside the HHR was the man who was killed in the crash which injured a 71-year-old woman and 73-year-old man both from Warren. They were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Camille Hoef was one of the first witnesses who saw the aftermath.

"It was horrific, I was much closer for a while until I started taping things off," she said. "It was horrifying to see."

The crash happened right on the Fraser-Roseville border. Officers from both departments rushed to the scene.

But the two suspects were on the run. Tracking dogs were on the hunt, but we're told it was an officer who noticed a suspicious acting man that led to the first suspect's arrest.

"Approximately one hour after the incident one was taken into custody so we are holding one right now (but) his exact participation is still being investigated," said Dep. Chief Donald Glandon.

Accident investigators shut down the intersection for hours as investigators tried to piece together exactly what happened.

The second suspect is still on the run, and neighbors who saw them flee the scene hope it's a matter of time before he is caught

"They knew what they did they got away," Meeks said. "One got caught so hopefully he'll turn the other one in."

Police aren't yet releasing the identities of the victims and are looking for a white man with medium build in his 30s in a light colored shirt.