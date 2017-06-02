Lake Orion couple with baby on the way devastated after fire

- A Lake Orion couple with three children and another on the way was left devastated Sunday after they lost everything but the clothes on their backs in a fire.

Sean and Tiffany Olsen have lost the three bedroom house they called home for the past two and a half years.

"It started in the back of the house, above the laundry room. It was an electrical fire," Sam said.

The only things worth taking are memories.

"Nothing is salvageable, so absolutely everything is needed," who said.

This growing family of four with one more on the way is dealing with a lot. Tiffany is 5 months pregnant and the stress of losing a home is taking a toll.

"I'm possibly going to be put on bed rest because of the stress," she said.



Not to mention the realization of everything that can't be replaced.

"Nine years in the Marine Core and there's uniforms, awards," she said.

That being said, they know how fortunate they are that no one was home when the fire started Sunday evening.



They were at a BBQ at the time. When they got back, the house was in flames.

"It was gone in 15 minutes. It was fully engulfed," Tiffany said.

The smoldering fire burnt inside-out for hours.



Now the family is starting over and could use some help.

A GoFundMe has been set up so the family can more forward, CLICK HERE if you would like to help out.