Toxicology report: Chris Cornell had prescription drugs in system at time of suicide

- A toxicology report shows Chris Cornell had several prescription drugs in his system at the time he took his own life in Detroit May 18.

In the report, Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden, had taken Narcan (Naloxone) Ativan (Lorazepam), a sedative (Butalbital), a decongestant (Pseudoephedrine) and barbiturates along with Lorazepam tablets (see below).

Cornell died from a hanging according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's report using an exercise belt (see below). Cornell was found dead just after midnight May 18 in his hotel room at MGM Grand in Detroit. Hours earlier, he had played what would be his final show at the Fox Theatre.

Cornell hung up on his wife at 11:35 p.m., and she called a body guard to check in on him. The body guard forced opened the hotel room door and found Cornell unresponsive on the bathroom floor. A doctor at the hotel pronounced the 52-year-old deceased.



Cornell's family have publicly disputed reports that he took his own life. But Friday his wife Vicky told TMZ.com that those who knew him said he wasn't himself in his final hours.

"After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind."

Soundgarden's tour kicked off in late April and was planned to run through May 27. If you need help or are experiencing suicidal thoughts the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.



TOXICOLOGY REPORT:

Toxicology Report Chris Cornell by David Komer on Scribd





AUTOPSY:

Autopsy Report Chris Cornell by David Komer on Scribd