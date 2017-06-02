Woman accused in wild Waterford police chase appears in court

A bullet-ridden Dodge Challenger shows the lengths Waterford Police went to stop a dangerous driver on a wild ride.

That driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Edwards was in Waterford Township Court from jail on Friday. We learned from her attorney that Edwards has multiple DUI's on her record and a history of mental illness.

"It is the family's intention to get her into a facility."

Her mother was in the court but didn’t have anything to say to us afterward.

Inside the courtroom, the judge learns what allegedly happened just after midnight Wednesday, leading to her arrest by a Waterford detective.

"As the car reached the roadway the officer fired eight shots into the car."

Fox 2 first told you how she is accused of following a 17-year-old home from a CVS, then sped away from her house when police tried to question her.

“They are talking for less than a minute, then the car takes off super-fast."

She was then cornered down a dead end, but she drove away again.

"She put her car in reverse and started backwards down the street."

An officer was run over in the process. While the officer was on the hood of the car, he fired eight times before being thrown off, injuring his leg.

Eventually the suspect was found after abandoning the Challenger down yet another dead end street.

Her attorney says her history of mental illness was likely a factor in all of this. The judge says it’s also a factor as he considers bond.

The 34-year-old now faces three charges - fleeing police, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. She was given a $50,000 bond and a GPS tether.