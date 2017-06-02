Sketch released of man wanted in abduction, rape in Highland Park

- Police want you to take a close look at this sketch of a rapist. wanted for abducting and raping a woman in Highland Park.

The sexual assault happened 3 a.m. Saturday, May 27 near Manchester and Oakland road.



The suspect was riding a red and black mountain bike. He is described as a black male between 20 and 27 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches and about 200 pounds. He had brown eyes, including a sleepy right eye and heavy build.



He wore a black T-shirt with red lettering going down the right side of his shoulder with black pants.

Anyone with information should contact Highland Park police Det. Brian Menge (313) 252-0050 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, where you will remain anonymous.