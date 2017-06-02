Police arrest man after he fires gun, begins acting bizarre in Harrison Twp

- A Macomb County man is booked following some bizarre behavior.



The call for help came after he grabbed a gun and started firing. Macomb County deputies who responded to this chaotic scene were wearing body camera.

FOX 2 is getting a first-hand look at how they were able to get Brian Harsen under control after multiple shots were fired but luckily no one was injured.



Police are not sure if drugs played a role in the incident - but now Harsen remains behind bars.

A witness speaking from behind a door is still reeling from some scary moments last Wednesday.

"It's really like a lot right now," he said.



He dialed 911 claiming his partner was "freaking" out, had a gun and tried to shoot him and a neighbor inside their Harrison Township apartment off Jefferson.

Macomb County deputies enter the apartment wearing a body camera. As they walked down the hallway they hear 30-year-old Brian Harsen yelling.

Moments before, the man who lives there said he and a neighbor were able to pull the gun - a .38 caliber Ruger semi-automatic - out of Harsen's hand.

Harsen puts up a fight flailing around, seeming disoriented and unable to follow the deputy's commands, but eventually gives up.

Police found several shell casings in the apartment. Harsen has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and discharging a firearm.

But his partner told us - he doesn't think they were the intended target.

"We're pretty sure he was trying to kill himself," the man said. "Right now we are working with his attorney to try and get him the proper help he needs right now."

