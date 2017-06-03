2 men charged in Detroit woman's murder

- 2 men have been arrested in the murder of Serena Carson.

The men charged are Joshua Polk and Leroy Hoskins. They face several charges, including premeditated first-degree murder.

Polk has been a person of interest in the case, reportedly last seen arguing with Carson on her porch the day before her death.

Carson was found dead the morning of May 27th in her home on Maryland and Frankfort. The 32-year-old was found beaten to death in her bedroom. Police say the victim's 13-year-old son found her body.