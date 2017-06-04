Dearborn Fire at scene of possible apartment explosion

- Fire officials are investigating a possible explosion at an apartment on the border of Detroit and Dearborn.

It happened around 9:15 Sunday night at a complex on Greenfield and Majestic near West Warren.

Witnesses tell FOX 2 they heard a loud boom, then saw a flash fire inside the apartment. A man then came fumbling out with his shirt still on fire.

No word on if or how many people were injured.

Dearborn Fire officials say they could not confirm or deny an actual explosion occurred, but they are investigating.