Family of victims in I-75 crash speak

Posted: Jun 04 2017 11:59PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 11:59PM EDT

(WJBK) - Two young women killed in a horrific crash on I-75 have now been identified. Their family members, speaking with FOX 2's Hannah Saunders about the young lives taken too soon.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories