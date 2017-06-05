Off-duty Detroit police officer critically injured in robbery shooting; suspect killed

- A 27-year-old off-duty Detroit police officer is hospitalized in critical condition Monday after he was shot Sunday night by a suspected robber.

It happened at Motor City Liquor store at Chene and Gratiot.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the officer was leaving the liquor store when he was confronted by the armed robber in the store's parking lot. The officer drew his gun and the two began shooting.

The suspect was shot and killed.

The officer was shot in the torso and in the ankle. He is in critical condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The officer has been with the department for one year.

Chief Craig says police are looking for a second suspect who showed up to the scene minutes after the shootout. That suspect took both the officer's and suspect's guns and then drove off in a dark-colored sedan.