Fire damages Colasanti's Market in Highland Township

- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a popular market in Highland Township.

Colasanti's Market in Highland Township caught fire early Monday morning. Several area fire departments were called in to assist in fighting the fire. No one was hurt.

The greenhouse was partially burned and has not yet reopened, as inspectors are still investigating. The gift shop was also severely damaged and will remain closed.

The main building, however, was not harmed and is open for business.