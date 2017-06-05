Three Michigan State University football players charged in sex assault

- Three Michigan State University football players have been charged in a sexual assault.



The statement was released Monday by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office regarding the incident that allegedly happened January 16.



The statement reads:

"The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office was presented with evidence of suspected sexual assault, from a January 16 incident on the campus of Michigan State University. This case was investigated by the Michigan State University Police Department.



I have decided to authorize sexual assault charges against the three persons whose warrants were requested by the MSU Police. We are alleging that on the night of January 16, those three persons sexually assaulted a woman in an East Lansing apartment on campus.



At this point, the criminal charges are only an accusation, and the accused should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



Our office also reviewed charges against an individual who previously worked for the Michigan State University football program. This did not concern any allegation of criminal sexual conduct. After review, I have declined to issue charges and no warrant will be issued. It is our practice not to release names of suspects in denied cases."

The players names have not been released at this time.

SEE ALSO:

On February 14, the football program announced a football team staff member had been suspended as a result of the investigation. A few days later, they announced Curtis Blackwell, director of college advancement and performance for the team, had been suspended.

They have not stated whether Blackwell is connected to the sexual assault investigation.

Coach Mark Dantonio broke his silence about the case on March 28 during a press conference.

He did not name the players involved, but used the time to make it clear the football program is taking the situation seriously.

"The allegations are something we're extremely concerned about here. I think we've acknowledged that fact as we've gone through this," Dantonio said. "Probably the primary reason I've not met with the press prior to this is because of that fact. We wanted to respect the process in all, and everything that goes along with that."

Karen Truszkowski, who represents the woman who filed the complaint, says her client is keeping strong.

"She's a very strong young lady and she's doing the best that she can," she said. "This is not about football -- this is about something that happened to a young lady and people need to keep that in mind."