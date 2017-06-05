Women killed in I-75 crash were in overloaded car not wearing seatbelts, police say

- State troopers are still investigating how two young women were killed Saturday on I-75 in a chain-reaction crash but they believe it involves an overloaded car and the victims not wearing their seatbelts.

Shelby Seyburn, 22, of Commerce and Sydney Zaleski, 23, of White Lake were killed around 11 a.m. Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the freeway for hours. Ten other people involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The women were on their way downtown with friends in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when it struck another vehicle, lost control, spun out and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction involving four other cars.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw says the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

"There was what we're guessing to be eight people in that vehicle. Some of them weren't even in seating compartments, which had a seat belt available to them. So the car may have been overloaded at that time," he said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether this accident was related to road rage, while families mourn the loss of two young women with so much to live for.

It's not clear if anyone will face any charges related to this crash. The investigation is by no means over.

"Five different cars with a whole lot of people to talk to so this is going to take us a little bit of time," Shaw said. "There's a lot to this one and we'll keep working it until we figure out exactly what's going on and we'll send that over to the prosecutor and get that taken care of."

If anyone witnessed the accident you're asked to contact Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.