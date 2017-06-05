Macomb County lab trains officers in shoot-or-don't shoot simulations

- Macomb County law enforcement has a new training tool that aims to prepare local police for deadly force scenarios.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office's new training lab places police in high pressure scenarios and trains them how to react when faced with a life-or-death decision.

The shoot-or-don't shoot simulations put officers to the test, with the hopes they'll make the right call when faced with a real-life confrontation on the job.

With more than 800 different scenario, both deputies and corrections officers will be put to the test.

"Shoot, don't shoot situations, when to deploy, a taser, when to use pepper spray, " said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

The training uses real weapons, but removes live rounds.



They've installed what's known as a recoil kit on the weapon, so it feels just like the real thing.

"As you're firing this weapon, the recoil system - you're going to get the blow back, you're going to get the machine. You're going to hear the bangs. You're going to feel the slide recoil and when you do magazine exchanges, everything's going to be the same," said Derek Reed, training instructor.

The training gives officers a 180-degree view of each situation, challenging them to keep their head on a swivel, and be prepared for the unpredictable.

"It makes our (officers) realize that it's not just a scenario where you're shooting straight on, you gotta get out here and you look around and watch what you're doing," Reed said.

The system also tracks where real bullets would have hit, measuring each officer's accuracy.



It records stats and graphics, so police can review their performance and work to improve.