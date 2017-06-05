Detroit Police want to make Greenlight cameras mandatory for businesses open after 10 p.m.

The city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department are considering making Project Greenlight mandatory for any business that's open after 10 p.m. Police say it's helped to curb violent crime but the plan to make it mandatory is raising privacy concerns.

Detroit Police and the City Council are working on a mandate that would require businesses open past 10 p.m. within the city limits to be members of this initiative. Chief James Craig is pushing on business owners in the city to get on board.

"If you want to be a good neighbor and do business in the city of Detroit, be a good neighbor"

Companies that are part of Project Greenlight send live video to directly to Detroit police. Police can access them, monitoring them from the real time crime center at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Craig issued his strong statement to urge businesses to be part of project Greenlight . He said that his officers have gone with residents to urge business owners to join up.

"We have several reports of neighborhoods across the city, that have gone with police and sometimes without police, and saying you need to become a Greenlight and if you don't become a Greenlight , we're not going to do business with you. That's not us cajoling or convincing them to do it, they do it on their own; they want the Greenlight ," he said.

Project Greenlight went into place in January 2016. According to city officials, a recent study shows the original eight Project Greenlight stations continue to see a nearly 40% reduction in violent crime.

Project Greenlight was also the key to an arrest after a wild shoot out at a gas station in March 2016.

Since then, it has expanded to more than 100 businesses and continues to grow.

Residents FOX 2 spoke with said Craig was right and they like the Greenlight safety.

"I try to stop at stations that have a Greenlight . I don't do a lot of travel at night but when I'm out here, I do stop at spaces that have a Greenlight , yes I do," Jessie Brown said.

Ahmed Chaabani is the owner of two gas stations at altar and Jefferson, he was one of the first members who signed up for project greenlight, and he gives it glowing remarks

"The main thing is the deterrent. Things happen, police will show up. The thing is for nothing to happen - the deterrent effect - is to not have something happen."

FOX 2 spoke with the president of the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers. He wouldn't comment either way if the AFPD would be in support of making it a mandate.

"I'd like to see more cops on the streets. I'd like to see mroe firefighters on the streets. that's what I'd like to see. If they can connect the dots between surveilance and response times, we're all for it. but that's still a question mark. We're not going to be opposed to it because they are trying and because the stores already have the equipment in place," Auday Arabo said.

If this mandate goes through, it would apply to all business - both small scale and large scale. That means Comerica Park, Ford Field, and The Fox Theatre would all be on the police system

For more information on Project Greenlight , visit greenlightdetroit.org.