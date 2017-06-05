Reports: One London attacker radicalized by Dearborn cleric

- There is a Detroit area connection to the deadly weekend terror attack in London.

At least one the attackers had been radicalized while watching the YouTube videos of Dearborn cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril, according to the Telegraph and BBC.



The cleric is popular among Islamic extremists and was the focus of a FOX special report in 2015. Saturday's attack in London began when a rented van careened off the road and slammed into pedestrians on the busy London Bridge. Three men in the van then got out and started stabbing people at bars and restaurants nearby. In all seven people were killed and dozens more injured.

Police named two of the killers Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane who had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality. All three attackers were eventually shot and killed by police.

In 2015, FOX 2's Charlie LeDuff reported that Jibril, an American-born cleric and ISIS militant inspiration, took protections with the Fifth Amendment.

Ahmad Jibril is the most popular online preacher in the world for westerners who have gone to fight for ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq, according to the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence. The report says he's a cheerleader and he's careful not to call for jihad against Americans. Jibril has been banned from American mosques and is preaching to an audience that wants to bring the country down.

However, in 1995 he did. He faxed a note to CNN after a bombing in Saudi Arabia. Here's what it said: "American forces must leave our lands immediately or a series of attacks will follow on the civilian Americans … they are easier to attack."

After his release by authorities in 2015, he was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution. He's paid $3,000. That's when the feds hauled him in last month and demanded to know his finances. He took shelter under the 5th Amendment - 225 times.



This is the third attack this year in Britain that the Islamic state has claimed responsibility for.