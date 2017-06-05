Woman's body found in Highland Park mall parking lot

- In Highland Park a woman is found dead in the parking lot of a strip mall.

At about 5 a.m. Monday Highland park police responded to a call of a dead body found outside this strip mall at Woodward and Manchester near CSL Plasma, leaving residents and patrons uneasy.

The body found was an unidentified black female in her mid-50s. Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and at this point, are not commenting further as they conduct an investigation.

"My gosh, I just have to go home and pray, it seems to me that more happens here than anywhere else," said Vickie Holifield.

There is a Highland Park police station in the same strip mall where the body was found and several surveillance cameras along the walkway.