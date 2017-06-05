Family desperate to find missing 'Chef Doug' Calhoun

- A Detroit family is desperate to find missing Doug Calhoun.

No one has seen or heard from the 39-year-old chef and Marine, but someone is using his credit cards.

Dayna Phillips has every reason to be worried her brother, Doug Calhoun is missing. Calhoun, who is single, was out with friends Wednesday night and it was about 3 a.m. Thursday when he spoke to a friend by phone.

"Just saying 'Okay I'm home, everything's good I'm going in the house and I'll talk to you later,'" Phillips said.

But there was no later - Calhoun - also known as Chef Doug - was a no-show for an important catering event Friday night and missed a plane to St. Louis on Saturday.

"The fact that he didn't show up at this job which is what gave me cause to be concerned," she said.

FOX 2: "Because that just is not like him?"

"No not at all," Phillips said. "His reputation is above all, no one can say anything negative about Chef Doug."

The family reported him missing to police and began their own investigation, finding out through OnStar his GMC Acadia had been found in Brightmoor.

Neighbors spotted it with the hatch and doors open on Blackstone Street on Thursday and it was recovered at an abandoned home on Trinity Street Friday - but that's not all.

"We got some information about fraudulent activity on his credit cards which occurred on June 2nd - all throughout the day on June 2nd," Phillips said.

That was Friday with purchases at liquor stores and gas stations around Brightmoor - but no sign of Doug. On Monday investigators were at Doug's home on west Outer Drive which his last known whereabouts.

Detroit police detectives searched the inside of the home but did not see anything out of the ordinary. For the family, the past few days have been anything but normal.

"It's a person, it's a human being," Phillips said. "Whatever is happening he deserves to come home to his family. I just want him home

Anyone with any information please call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, the family has raised $1,000 as a reward.