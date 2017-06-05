DPD release video of suspect who stole off-duty officer's weapons after shooting

Posted: Jun 05 2017 11:20PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 11:29PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - Detroit police release new video and sound from last night's shooting of an off-duty officer.

Investigators have now identified a suspect's vehicle as a black Chevy Impala. We're told the driver of that car used the officer's phone to assist 911 -- but then took off with the officer's weapons.

Police are looking for that suspect tonight and have released a clip of what his voice sounds like.

The 27-year-old officer was shot during a robbery around 11 p.m. Sunday night at a liquor store at Gratiot and Chene. He is in stable condition.

The would-be robber was shot and killed. Friends identify him as Juwan Lumpkin.

Police are also looking for a possible witness that was seen driving a white or silver Dodge Durango.
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories