Two Detroit stars among MSU football players charged with sexual assault

- As the sexual assault investigation against three MSU players unfolds, family and friends of the two players from Detroit are stunned.

Demetric Vance was a stand-out at Cass Tech and Donnie Corley was a football star at MLK.

Both are facing third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges announced Tuesday.

Vance was arraigned at 54B District Court in East Lansing in the early afternoon, and Corley is expected to be arraigned as early as Wednesday.

"He knows my daughter and he treats her with great respect. Everybody that he knows around here he treats the same way," said Mario Slappey.

Slappey lives next door to Vance in a quiet Clinton Township neighborhood.

"I saw him last weekend. He was out doing yard work with his dad. He's a good guy," he said.

He says he's still shocked that his neighbor of two years would be accused of sexual assault after leaving Cass Tech High School to play football at MSU.

"I just hope they find everything is not true, so he can get back to doing what he loves the best -- school work and playing football," Slappey said.

Corley played football at King High School and those who know him are also surprised by the allegations.

"It was just crazy to me that someone would say he would do something like that. He didn't seem like the type from what I saw," said Jamaya Alsup, a former classmate.

But MSU Head Football Coach Mark Dantonio says regardless of the outcome of the investigation, all three players are dismissed from the team.

"That's his standard and that's what he goes by. But maybe he can change his policy ... when they get to the truth behind it," Slappey said.

But for now the reality is these three young men are no longer MSU football players

"I just hope justice prevails here and they find out the facts before they adjudicate him," Slappey said.

