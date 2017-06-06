Construction worker rescued from Warren trench collapse

- WEB UPDATE: After being trapped for about two hours, a construction workers was rescued from a trench collapse.



Warren Fire Commissioner Wilbert McAdams told FOX 2 that the dirt was "Very compact, very dense."



Rescue workers dropped oxygen to the worker. He was disoriented but able to talk to them while he was buried.



A construction worker was trapped in a trench collapse in Warren Tuesday night. It happened at a construction site of a former bowling alley on Murthum and Van Dyke.

The accident happened as the worker was putting equipment to cover up the hole as it collapsed. At that point the worker was covered in dirt and clay.



"His extremities were covered by the compact dirt," McAdams said.



The 37-year-old man entered the trench and the walls collapsed.



