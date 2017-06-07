Videos show alleged sexual assault was consensual sex, says MSU football player's defense

- New questions have been raised over the videos of the sexual assault involving three MSU football players, allegedly recorded on one of their phones.

Now-former players Josh King and Donnie Corley were formally charged with sexually assaulting a young woman Wednesday in East Lansing's 54B District Court. The third man accused, Demetric Vance, was arraigned Tuesday.

King face first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and taking a photo of a person unclothed. Corley and Vance are both charged with third-degree sexual assault.

King is accused of raping a woman at an on-campus party back in January and recording it on his phone.

His attorney says he's cooperated with the investigation.

"He handed over his cell phone, which do contain videos of the alleged incident," Shannon Smith said.

Videos she says will show her client and the other defendants are innocent.

"I believe once we are able to open those videos, which were on the phone given to law enforcement although they couldn't open them, it will show this was consensual. We have a very strong defense," she said,

It's alleged King called Corley and Vance into the bathroom that night and forced the victim to perform oral sex on them.

Those who know Corley are surprised by the allegations

"He's never been in trouble before. This is the first time he's faced a criminal charge. He has denied the allegation," said Rico Beard.

The host of he Spartan Beat radio show has known the Corley family for three years.

"He's not that type of kid. He was a good kid. Good student. He graduated early. He went to Michigan State. He was going to be the star of the team," Beard said.

But now that star of the team is a suspect in a sexual assault.

"This was not what anybody saw in his future. You thought the next time you would hear his name would be the NFL commissioner saying he's been selected to a top team, not a judge saying son, you're under arrest," Beard said.

Corley was released on bond. He'll go home with his parents, like Vance on Tuesday, only having to pay $1,000.

King was placed in handcuffs -- his bond set at $25,000.

The attorney for the alleged victim says this is tragic for all involved.

"If what has been alleged really happened then clearly this is a pretty awful situation and there's a serious lapse in judgment in what these young men have done," said the victim's attorney, Karen Truszkowski.

