5-year-old girl talks about surviving dog mauling

- A little girl who survived an attack by a pack of dogs -- is out of the hospital.

But now 5-year-old Johnay Brown has a long recovery ahead.

FOX 2: "What did you miss?""

"Riding my bike," said Johnay, adding that she hasn't been able to ride it just yet.

The scars on the face and arm of 5-year-old Johnay Brown will fade with time, so too will the awful memories of how they got there.

"It's a struggle," said mother Latoya Benson. "Because she's still saying 'Mommy I still think about it.'"

Right now all her mom can do is hold her hand and let her know the worst is over.

"She's clutch," Benson said. "She's my shadow right now."

The nightmare started one month ago in the backyard of a home on Holcomb Street on the east side of Detroit.



Brown was mauled by six dogs at her father's friend's house. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



Now less than a month later, the progress is nothing shy of a miracle.

"What I saw when she first went in there until now, it's a blessing," Benson said. "The only thing I can do is thank God and give God the praise because I didn't see it. I didn’t see her coming out of that."

But recovery will take time - plastic surgery, emotional and physical therapy all of which comes with a cost.

"I just had to pay $200 for her medicine," Benson said. "It was two little bottles."



But the spirit of this lively bright 5-year-old girl is still as strong as ever. The first thing she wanted to do when she got out of the hospital is visit her school.

"To learn," Johnay said. "My ABCs."

