21-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Clair Shores

- Police are investigating after a young man was wounded in a shooting during a home invasion in St. Clair Shores.

The suspect entered the home in the 23000 block of Euclid Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is in a neighborhood near Masonic Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, and has been converted into three apartments.

Police say a 21-year-old man who lives in one of the apartments was shot in the back. We're told he was concious and alert and called 911, and was walking around when police arrived. He has been taken to the hospital and is in surgery.

Meanwhile police are looking for the suspect. They haven't released a description but believe they know who they're looking for.

"Right now, the detective bureau is trying to identify our suspect. We have some very good information on who it may be, but I'm not going to be releasing who that is at this point," says St. Clair Shores Police Chief Todd Woodcox.

Police have gone door-to-door as neighbors are waking up, asking them if they saw or heard anything in the middle of the night.

"It's very rare that anyone gets shot around here. It's a nice, quiet neighborhood. I'm used to violence but this way I'm not; it kind of concerns me," says neighbor Russell Stambaugh.

