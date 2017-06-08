17-year-old student found dead on Cranbrook campus

- A 17-year-old student has been found dead Thursday morning on Cranbrook's school campus. Police have not said yet how the student died.

The school's director of communications has issued a statment saying, "The Cranbrook Schools Community is deeply saddened by this sudden and tragic loss. Our thoughts are with the student's family during this painful time."

The student's name has not been released, but we're told the student is from California.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday morning. The Bloomfield Hills Police Department says foul play is not suspected.

Cranbrook is located in Bloomfield Hills near Woodward Avenue and Long Pine Road.

The school's website says more than 250 high school-aged students live in the residence halls, both male and female. The student body includes students from Michigan, from several other states and even other countries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.