Video shows suspect walking up to set fire near Pontiac High School

- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who set fire to a pile of pallets outside Pontiac High School last month.

The fire happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on May 27, 2017. Firefighters arrived and found approximately 20 pallets of Carlisle Insulation Board burning. They were there for a roofing project that was going to start soon.

Fire officials investigated and determined the start of the fire to be arson. When surveillance footage was reviewed, the suspect can be seen approaching the pallets.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored backpack. The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 30-40 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet tall.

The sheriff's office says a party bus is believed to have dropped off people on the northwest corner of the school around the same time the fire started, between 3 a.m. - 4 a.m. Other people on the party bus may have seen the suspect walking through the parking lot.

The insulation that was destroyed in the fire is worth about $500,000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. To receive the reward, the information must be reported by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.