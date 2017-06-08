Facebook to train 2,000 Detroiters in social media marketing and coding

- A top Facebook executive came to the Motor City on Thursday to launch a program that will mean thousands of new tech opportunities in Detroit.

"We are going to work with Grand Circus to train 2,000 local people in social media marketing so that they can go out and get those jobs," said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. "We're also going to start piloting a boot camp for coding."

Grand Circus is a tech company started in Detroit in the last five years. They've grown tremendously -- so much so they caught the eyes of Facebook. Now the social media giant wants a piece of the talent coming out of the D.

The auto industry embracing tech revved up interest by the California company to fly in and launch this project.

"U.S.-made cars are embracing technology, becoming technically more sophisticated and using mobile marketing to reach people. So there is huge entrepreneurial and technical spirit in the City of Detroit. We've been participating in that. We have a great local office here and we're excited to do more," Sandberg said.

Tech has long been dominated by men. Not the case anymore....and not if Sandberg has anything to do with it.

"One of the things we're working on at Facebook is making sure that the diversity of our field and our industry represents the diversity that's out there in the world because when you have more voices at the table with more diverse backgrounds, you make better decisions,"

She says if you are a girl and you're seeing this -- you can and should code:

"This is not for your brother, this is for you," she said.

Damien Rocchi of Grand Circus says the fact that Facebook chose to come to Michigan says a lot.

On Thursday, FOX 2 got the first look at the announcement.

The project is so new, there's no target date set for when the Facebook training will start.

A more formal announcement and news conference will follow, but CLICK HERE if you would like to know more.