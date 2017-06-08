3 pedestrians hit by truck in Midtown Detroit

- Three people were hit by a pickup truck in midtown Detroit.

The incident happened in front of the Shinola store on Canfield near Cass Ave. Three people have been hospitalized. The victims were a 65-year-old man, 65-year-old woman and 72-year-old man.

The driver stopped at the scene and police believe that alcohol may have been a factor.



Police said the driver was in a blue truck and hit two pedestrians, then hit a silver Airstream trailer, before hitting another pedestrian. A fourth pedestrian sought medical attention but it is unclear if they were hit.

Detroit police are at the scene, and have blocked off the area. It is unclear what extent the victims' injuries are.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.