Arsonist torches insulation outside Pontiac High School

A city making a comeback is facing another setback.

“A very sad situation when $500,000 worth of material is destroyed for no reason,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Oakland County.

An arsonist is seen on surveillance video carrying a backpack on his way to Pontiac High school. Then you see flames as fire was set to 20 expensive pallets of material that was supposed to be used for desperately needed renovations.

“Insulation and some things for the roof, for some updating, facility improvement - things for the kids, for the community.”

It happened early in the morning on Saturday, May 27th sometime between 3 - 4 a.m. Detectives do not know who the man is, why he did this, or how he made his getaway.

“To have somebody just literally put a match to it is very, very upsetting.”

The arsonist is believed to be about 30-40-years-old, with an average build, standing between 5'8'' & 6’.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard also says, there was a party bus on the property around the same time of the fire, and people who were using the parking lot to car pool, may have some useful tips.

“I'm sure is talking. He told somebody or bragged to somebody about this incredibly stupid criminal act, and we'd like to hear from you. You could get money in your bank account.”

A huge reward is being offered in this for information leading to an arrest – up to $7,500. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.