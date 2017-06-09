James Comey testifies before the Senate - the fallout

- The testimony of James Comey and the fallout is the subject of a special edition of Let It Rip.

Part I:

Two former FBI agents and a former US attorney who know James Comey give us their take on the historic hearing.

Andy Arena, Detroit Crime Commission, former FBI Detroit office head.

Daniel Roberts, police chief for Franklin, Bingham Farms and former FBI Detroit office head.

Jeffrey Collins, defense attorney and former judge and U.S. attorney

Part II:

Political pundits from both sides of the aisle weigh in.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn).

Lena Epstein, state Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.

Mike McDaniel, lawyer, professor and retired brigadier general.

Andrew "Rocky" Raczkowski, businessman, conservative pundit and military veteran.

Part III: On the Road

Charlie Langton asks metro Detroiters if they believe the President or James Comey.